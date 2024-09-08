Spain face double defensive suspension for October games

Spain signed off from the September international break with four points from two UEFA Nations League games.

Following a 0-0 draw in Serbia, Luis de la Fuente’s team produced a superb performance to win 4-1 in Switzerland.

A superb attacking performance from La Roja is a boost for de la Fuente with Spain still unbeaten since their Euro 2024 title win.

However, victory in Geneva came at a cost for Spain, with Robin Le Normand sent off in the first half. to incur an automatic one game ban.

Dani Carvajal was cautioned in the closing stages, in his second yellow card of the competition, and he joins Le Normand in the suspension club.

The pair will miss Spain’s first October game against Denmark on October 12 in Murcia before they host Serbia in Cordoba three days later.

Carvajal and Le Normand are eligible for the second game, but de la Fuente will decide whether to call them up at all, or allow for a break from national team duty.