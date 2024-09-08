Real Madrid delighted by Eder Militao injury update

Real Madrid defender Eder Militao is expected to be sidelined for 10 days due to injury.

The centre back has returned to Spain from international duty in recent days after suffering a thigh injury training with Brazil.

The news was met with a backlash in Madrid, with the club struggling under the weight of injury issues, as the extended international calendar remains critiqued.

As the controversy developed, Real Madrid have reportedly spoken to FIFA over their annoyance at another injured player, who missed the majority of last season after tearing his cruciate ligament, and has only just returned to full fitness.

However, with Los Blancos keeping their fingers crossed on an initial assessment of a 2-3 week absence, tests earlier today confirmed positive news.

As per the latest from Relevo, Militao will miss Real Madrid’s next two games, at La Liga rivals Real Sociedad on September 14 and their UEFA Champions League opener at home to VfB Stuttgart on September 17.