Real Madrid already have two star signings in mind for summer of 2025

Recent summers have seen Real Madrid still manage a steady flow of star signings, but few could accuse them of the wild spending that characterised Florentino Perez’s early spells as president. Los Blancos have made good use of the free agent market and already have their eyes set on two more targets.

Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies has been well-documented as a target for Los Blancos, and they reportedly reached an agreement on personal terms with the Canadian as far back as March. With contract talks at Bayern at a dead end, if nothing changes, then he will join on a free next summer.

It is a similar story for Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold. The England international is out of contract next summer, but there is yet to be any clear news on a new deal for the 25-year-old. Sport say that Los Blancos have their sights set on reinforcing both flanks next summer, and both Davies and Alexander-Arnold will be given a huge signing bonus if they hold out and arrive on a free. One difference with Alexander-Arnold is that no deal has been agreed with him.

If Los Blancos do move for him, it could spell the end for Lucas Vazquez, who is currently on a one-year contract. The scouse defender can also play in various positions, but he may want some guarantees over playing time. Dani Carvajal is showing no sign of slowing down after a season which has him in the running for the Ballon d’Or.