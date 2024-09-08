Luis de la Fuente hails Spain star as ‘one of the world’s best’

Few players have grown as much in Luis de la Fuente’s Spain team as Paris Saint-Germain star Fabian Ruiz.

The Andalucian playmaker was viewed as a squad option under previous coaches with his sole Spain goal coming back in 2019.

The situation has transformed since de la Fuente took over the senior team at the start of 2023 with five goals now scored in 16 international appearances.

De la Fuente showed his clearest indicator of faith in Ruiz at Euro 2024, as he started six of Spain’s seven games at the tournament, and scored two goals in Germany.

He scored twice in Spain’s 4-1 UEFA Nations League victory in Switzerland and his place as a first choice midfielder for de la Fuente is now secure.

“For me he is one of the best in the world in his position. I’m not surprised by his goals and performance”, he said at full time.

With Rodri Hernandez back in the team in Geneva, two of Spain’s midfield berths are confirmed between the pair, with five players battling for the final spot in de la Fuente’s engine room.

