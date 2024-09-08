Inigo Martinez can earn fresh contract extension at Barcelona due to clause

Barcelona‘s centre-back room looked like the strongest area of the squad in terms of depth going into the season, but injuries to Andreas Christensen and Ronald Araujo, combined with the exits of Mikayil Faye and Clement Lenglet, have left Hansi Flick much shorter. One of the beneficiaries has been Inigo Martinez.

The 33-year-old Basque defender has been in decent form at the start of the season, playing every match alongside Pau Cubarsi. The veteran finally got his hands on a clean sheet against Real Valladolid. Martinez signed on a free from Athletic Club two summers ago on a reported two-year deal, but like Robert Lewandowski, has a clause in his contract that would allow him to stay a further year. As per MD, should Martinez play at least 45 minutes in 60% of Barcelona’s games, then his deal will be extended.

Sergi Domínguez, who in the end couldn't play for Barça Atlètic last night, is fine. This is good news for Hansi Flick, who counts on the centre-back. @bonagerman — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 8, 2024

While on the face of it, this is not an easy ask for a defender that was near the bottom of the pecking order last season, the injuries to Christensen and Araujo will keep him firmly in the frame for a starting role for the next couple of months. Jules Kounde is set to be deployed as a right-back, meaning Cubarsi and Eric Garcia are his only real competition. Last season Martinez played 45 minutes in 19 games, which would leave him some way short, but he was hampered by injuries too.