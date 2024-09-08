Fede Valverde offers Real Madrid squad boost after Uruguay suspension

Real Madrid star Fede Valverde will return early from international duty due to suspension.

Carlo Ancelotti has been clear in his stance over the increased game load placed on his star names this season.

The bloated schedule, across club and national team games has caused controversy across Europe, with Ancelotti planning player breaks throughout the campaign.

The Italian has insisted it is the only way to balance his squad and maintain their level in all competitions.

An injury crisis has made Ancelotti’s job trickier in the opening weeks of the season, but an early return for Valverde, is an unexpected boost.

Valverde was cautioned in Uruguay’s 0-0 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier at home to Paraguay, which incurred a one game ban, as his second caution of the qualifying campaign.

He will miss their second game of the international window in Venezuela on September 10.

Reports from Marca indicate he is already on route back to Madrid, with a few extra days rest pencilled in, ahead of facing Real Sociedad in La Liga action on September 14.