Dani Olmo passed fit for Girona v Barcelona despite Spain injury blow

Barcelona fans will be relieved by the latest injury update on Dani Olmo.

Olmo was removed from duty for Spain’s clash with Switzerland tonight in Geneva, in their second game of the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League, after a 0-0 draw in Serbia.

Olmo was substituted in the final minutes in Belgrade after struggling following a heavy challenge against him.

Ahead of facing the Swiss, Luis de la Fuente opted not to risk Olmo, and the former RB Leipzig star has already headed back to Barcelona as a precaution.

The Spain medical team were quick to indicate the measure was taken to prevent a more serious injury with Olmo now able to rest ahead of Barcelona’s La Liga return.

La Blaugrana head to local rivals Girona on September 15 and Olmo will be fit for the Catalan derby.

Barcelona headed into the international break as league leaders, after four wins from four games, with Olmo scoring on his first start in the 7-0 hammering of Real Valladolid.