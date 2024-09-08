Bayern Munich yet to make progress on contract talks with Real Madrid target

Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala showed in last year’s Champions League that he can more than cut it at the Santiago Bernabeu, and until a late collapse, his work had been crucial to setting the Bavarians up for a final against Borussia Dortmund. Certainly those in the Spanish capital will have taken notice.

Musiala is out of contract in 2026, meaning Bayern will be squeezed into a corner on his future if they cannot get a deal done before next summer. That is their aim, and Fabrizio Romano has told Caught Offside that despite months of insisting on a new contract, with no deal close from the sounds of it.

The German international remains near the top of their priority list though, and Bayern are set to return with a major offer. Nevertheless, Europe’s elite will be tracking the situation closely.

That will likely include Real Madrid, who have been linked to Musiala before. The 21-year-old is close friends with Jude Bellingham from their time in the England setup. That said, he is not the only playmaker in the Bundesliga that Los Blancos have been linked with in recent years, with Florian Wirtz, reportedly to their liking. If either are available, it would be no surrpise to see Real Madrid move for them.