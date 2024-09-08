Barcelona star ruled out of Switzerland clash for Spain due to knock

Barcelona star Dani Olmo is the flavour of the month in Spain after arriving and putting on a show in the game and a half he has been available for. The 26-year-old also played in La Roja’s 0-0 draw with Serbia on Thursday, but came off after 82 minutes to be replaced by Joselu Mato.

Olmo has not trained since, and Spain manager Luis de la Fuente admitted that he was not training due to a knock picked up during the game, although he maintained there is no injury. MD report this to be the case, but do say that Olmo has been ruled out of Spain’s clash with Switzerland on Sunday evening as a precautionary measure. The Blaugrana take on Girona next Sunday, and Olmo is expected to be available.

Sergi Domínguez, who in the end couldn't play for Barça Atlètic last night, is fine. This is good news for Hansi Flick, who counts on the centre-back. @bonagerman — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 8, 2024

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick will be desperate for Olmo to remain fit, with Gavi, Fermin Lopez, Frenkie de Jong and Marc Bernal already missing. With Pedri, Marc Casado, Olmo, Eric Garcia and Pablo Torre, the German coach has just enough available to start three and make two changes. The Catalan giants are also going into a spell of seven games in 22 days.