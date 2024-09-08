Barcelona open to selling two stars next summer if contract situation does not change

The futures of Frenkie de Jong and Ronald Araujo remain points of conversation in Can Barca, with both nursing long-term injuries, and neither on a long-term contract. In both cases, they are out of contract next summer.

According to MD, de Jong has had an offer on the table from Barcelona since November of 2023, to which he has not responded. Meanwhile talks were opened last January over a new deal for the Uruguayan, but thee have not been any advances in those talks since. If they do not renew their deals, Barcelona will look to sell them next summer so as not to lose them for free, as they were keen to do this year.

Barcelona are increasingly concerned about the harsh tackles Lamine Yamal is receiving, both in La Liga and internationally. Barça are worried about the lack of protection from referees. @javigasconMD pic.twitter.com/hFdvY0qba0 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 8, 2024

It is from their contract situations that Barcelona’s interest in Joshua Kimmich and Jonathan Tah is derived, two players that Hansi Flick knows, and would occupy similar roles.

Barcelona will understandably loathe to lose two of their best for free, and thus it is a move that makes sense financially. That said, the Blaugrana were open to exits this summer for the pair, as they looked to raise funds in the transfer market. Even getting to the final year of this contracts will have to go down as poor management.