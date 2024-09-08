Barcelona in the race for top central defender in 2025

Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah was part of one of the most impressive sides in football last season, and he will be available free of charge next summer. The 28-year-old has confirmed he will not renew his deal next summer.

The Bundesliga champions decided to hang onto Tah in spite of his contract situation, when they could have accepted an offer from Bayern Munich for him. The Bavarian side already have an agreement on personal terms with Tah, but Matteo Moretto has revealed to Football España that no firm decision has been made on his future. Barcelona initiated contact with his agent Pini Zahavi towards the end of the most recent transfer window, and are in the race for him.

Barcelona President Joan Laporta has spoken in the past of his close relationship with Zahavi, and that could play dividends when it comes to Tah’s future. Equally Hansi Flick knows Tah personally due to his time as Germany coach. Bayern will part as favourites for him though, having been trying to sign him for several months though.