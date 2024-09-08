Barcelona fans on social media were delighted by two injury free international breaks for Pedri and Lamine Yamal.

La Roja were held to a 0-0 draw in their opening UEFA Nations League game, in Serbia on September 5, as Lamine Yamal completed 90 minutes, and Pedri came on for the final 15.

Luis de la Fuente opted to reshuffle his team for the trip to Switzerland with both players starting in Geneva.

Lamine Yamal continued his brilliant start to the season with a superb assist for Joselu’s early opener.

However, as part of a chaotic first half, Pedri was then substituted after just 28 minutes, following a shock straight red card for Robin Le Normand, and Lamine Yamal was withdrawn by de la Fuente at half time.

Pedri has been substituted for a centre-back after Le Normand's red card. His international break is over, without an injury. — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 8, 2024

Pedri y Lamine vuelven sanos del parón🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/7i5fOLsZXC — sara⁴ (@sglezzzz) September 8, 2024

28 mins for Pedri, 45 for Lamine. No injuries (I don’t think) — perfect. I know it sounds like I’m over paranoid, but given how frequently injuries happen at this club, expecting the worst is pretty much muscle memory lol. — Neal 🇦🇺 (@NealGardner_) September 8, 2024

Both calls by de la Fuente were praised by La Blaugrana supporters who want the pair back in Catalonia in full health ahead of a La Liga derby trip to Girona on September 15.

Images via Getty Images