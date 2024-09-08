Barcelona considered Saudi Arabia offer for defender in final days of transfer market

Barcelona were an interesting hunting ground for buyers in the transfer market this summer, with the Catalan side desperately in need of income, and looking to trim their squad. One of the casualties could have been Inigo Martinez.

The veteran defender was being talked about as a potential sacrifice as early as February of this year due to his salary, the fact that he arrived on a free and he is not considered a crucial part of their side. According to Marca, Martinez has a gross salary of €15m per year, and Barcelona had considered looking for an exit for him at the start of the transfer window.

Barcelona could be open to selling Ronald Araújo and Frenkie de Jong if they don't renew their contracts. @ffpolo, @sergisoleMD pic.twitter.com/yY6NdHTahS — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 8, 2024

In the final days of the transfer market, a €5m offer arrived from Saudi Arabia, and while Barcelona considered it, as it would have helped significantly with their salary limit, decided to reject the offer. Barcelona manager Hansi Flick was not keen to let Martinez leave due to the injuries of Andreas Christensen and Ronald Araujo.

Martinez has certainly proven key early on, starting all four games in which Hansi Flick has been in charge. Partnering Pau Cubarsi at the back, his experience has been important so far, with youngsters Cubarsi and Alejandro Balde alongside him. The other alternative at left-back, Gerard Martin, is also inexperienced at the top level, while Christensen and Araujo could be out for some months yet.