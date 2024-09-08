Arsenal and Liverpool to be left disappointed in pursuit of La Liga midfielder for 2025

The array of talent accumulating at Real Madrid means that the most frequent rumours surrounding potential transfers for Los Blancos at the moment are regarding exits. One of the stars who has always had admirers elsewhere is Aurelien Tchouameni, whom Los Blancos beat Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool to.

Tchouameni is due to take on a more important role this season with Toni Kroos now retired, but there has also been talk that the Frenchman could end up being deployed as a central defender more often than he would like, given their injury crisis. Simultaneously, there has been talk Liverpool and Arsenal may launch a charm offensive for the 24-year-old.

However speaking on his Here We Go podcast, Fabrizio Romano has roundly denied any possibility of his leaving.

“We saw these rumours in England and we keep receiving many questions on Tchouameni because the summer transfer window just closed. Many people raised rumours about Liverpool, Arsenal, Tchouameni in 2025.”

“I wanted to clarify something for 2024, 2025, 2026, whenever. The intention of Aurelien Tchouameni is to stay in Real Madrid. The intention of Real Madrid is to keep Aurelien Tchouameni as a crucial player for that project. For present and future. They are in love with Tchouameni; with the player, with the professional.”

“How he acted in the centre-back position was something really appreciated by the technical staff at Real Madrid. So it’s absolutely not even considered for Real Madrid to sell Aurelien Tchouameni. The situation is perfect between the club and player.”

“I can guarantee at the moment, despite all the rumours, we know how many clubs can appreciate a top player like Tchouameni… but in terms of concrete possibilities for him to leave Madrid – at the moment, zero.”

Los Blancos’ top target for next summer according to multiple sources is Manchester City midfielder Rodri Hernandez. If they can pull off that deal, it does seem likely someone will grow frustrated with a lack of game time. Tchouameni is already competing for a starting spot with Fede Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga and Jude Bellingham, not to mention Luka Modric.