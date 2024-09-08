Antoine Griezmann admits to Euro 2024 struggles with France

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann has opened up on his struggles for form at Euro 2024.

Griezmann was a crucial part of Les Bleus 2018 FIFA World Cup win and their run to the 2022 final in Qatar.

Despite seeing his position change, to drop into a deeper midfield role or out wide, Griezmann remained vital for the national team.

But an unsettled team was rotated at Euro 2024 by Didier Deschamps as France struggled to show their true level at the tournament.

Despite making it to the semi finals, before losing to champions Spain, France will view the tournament as an opportunity missed.

Griezmann found himself dropped in and out of the starting line up by Deschamps which the 33-year-old admitted to being annoyed about.

“There were lots of changes that we had to deal with. I prepared well with Atletico Madrid to be in good physical shape”, as per an interview with Telefoot, via Marca.

“If I scored those two chances against the Netherlands, my Euros would have been different. Did it bother me to change position? Not when I was on the pitch, but against Poland and Spain, I was upset not to play.

“These are tactical decisions and you have to respect them, even if they bother you. Everything revolves around the team. But it wasn’t my best competition.”

Griezmann is in line to win his 137th international cap as France host Belgium in UEFA Nations League action in Lyon tomorrow.

That will bring him level in third place with Olivier Giroud in the all-time appearances list and within seven of leader Hugo Lloris.