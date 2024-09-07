Rodrygo Goes outdoes Vinicius Junior and anonymous Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid’s star-studded front three – without including Jude Bellingham – was always going to be a talking point this season, but with Carlo Ancelotti’s side flattering to deceive early on, even more so. Many have pointed to Rodrygo Goes as the most likely to drop out of the Real Madrid team, but there is an argument that he is playing better than either of Kylian Mbappe or Vinicius Junior.

The latter was inaccurate and incapable of breaking down Ecuador’s banked defence for Brazil on Friday night, skying his one chance, as per Relevo. It was instead Rodrygo Goes who impressed, scoring the only goal of the game in an austere Brazil performance. He has been rebelling against both the narrative that he could be dropped, and the Ballon d’Or shortlist, posting pictures of his achievements shortly after it was announced.

His goal also quietened the whistles from the local Brazilian crowd, and moved the Selecao back up to fourth in the table, having been sat in sixth before the match.

Mbappe on the other hand got off the mark for Los Blancos in domestic football with his brace against Real Betis, but his return to France action as captain was less impressive. His 90-minute display in their 3-1 defeat to Italy saw him struggle, and while it was noted that number nine is not his best position, the criticism was still fierce. Diario AS recount that he was described as the ‘lost’ or ‘disappeared’ captain, while L’Equipe gave him a rating of just 3.