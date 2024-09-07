Real Madrid target Jamal Musiala offers clear future transfer hint

Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala has offered a clear message on his future at the club.

The Germany international has been linked with a potential move away from Bavaria with El Clasico giants Real Madrid and Barcelona both expressing interest.

Musiala’s current deal at the Allianz Arena expires in June 2026 and he is yet to open formal talks on an extension.

The 21-year-old will assess his options on his next move, as he waits to see how Bayern Munich react to losing their Bundesliga crown to Bayern Leverkusen last season, alongside their ability to challenge for the UEFA Champions League title.

However, despite an ongoing link to Madrid via his old friend Jude Bellingham, Musiala has moved quickly to block speculation, as he aims to concentrate on the season ahead in Munich.

“I’m very happy at Bayern and fully focused on our goals. Playing abroad like [Jude] Bellingham? I’m not thinking about where I’ll be in five years. Things can change quickly in football”, as per quotes from Weltamsonntag, via Sky Sports.

Musiala is in line to win his 35th Germany cap in tonight’s UEFA Nations League action as Julian Nagelsmann’s side play host to Hungary in Dusseldorf.