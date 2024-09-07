Real Madrid miss out on 18-year-old Spanish midfielder in Segunda

Real Madrid have missed out on 18-year-old midfielder Izan Merino, after Malaga secured a contract with the talented holding midfielder. Sporting Director Loren Juarros has confirmed that Los Blancos did what they could to pry him away.

Merino, who has played a handful of games for Malaga’s senior side now, is one of their brightest talents, and with his contract up next summer, was on Real Madrid’s radar. Juarros explained that even having reached an agreement on a new deal, Real Madrid were still pushing for him.

“The renewal has been complicated because Real Madrid pushed hard to take Izan Merino. He pushed until almost yesterday, trying to get him not to sign with Malaga. We must thank Izan because Madrid has been very persistent. If I hadn’t had that firmness…”

Juarros went on to explain that they would be doing what they could to improve Merino, which could have made the difference.

“In the process he had doubts, also their agents. Malaga acquires a commitment to these players, more important than with the agents. We have to make him a much better footballer than he has been until now. Be very close to him. His parents have also played an important role. We have achieved it. The knowledge among all of us who make up the club has meant that we don’t know anything else,” he told Diario AS.

“We are all in the same boat and everyone has their role of responsibility. He signed yesterday and until the last day Madrid was telling him not to sign.”

Real Madrid and Barcelona tend to come calling for the brightest teenagers in Spain, and Merino is one of those. He has been capped twice by Spain’s under-18 side too, but Malaga should have much more control over his future, after his four-year deal was signed on Friday. He will now have a good platform to develop at La Rosaleda, after Los Boquerones returned to Segunda this year.