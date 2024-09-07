Real Madrid given positive news on Turkiye star Arda Guler

Real Madrid have been suffering plenty from injuries in recent weeks, with as many as eight players nursing injury issues at the moment. There were fears that Arda Guler might be added to that list, but those appear to have been allayed though.

Guler came off in the 90th minute of Turkey’s 0-0 draw away to Wales on Friday night, but was given medical attention and at the end of the game, the 19-year-old was limping. However Marca have now given an update that he had merely suffered from a physical blow to his knee, which was iced, and it is not expected to develop into anything more than that.

Los Blancos are already without Dani Ceballos, Jacobo Ramon, Joan Martinez, Eduardo Camavinga, Eder Militao and David Alaba, while there are doubts over the fitness of Ferland Mendy and Aurelien Tchouameni for their next game against Real Sociedad. Carlo Ancelotti was left with a thinner squad this summer, and certainly the Italian will be fearing the worst at the moment.