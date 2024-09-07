Real Madrid hoping for ‘best case scenario’ on Eder Militao injury

Real Madrid defender Eder Militao will learn the results of a key injury test tomorrow.

The defender has returned to Spain in recent days after suffering a thigh injury in training with Brazil.

The latest update has caused frustrated back in Madrid, with Los Blancos struggling with an injury crisis in their squad, ahead of a domestic return next week.

Real Madrid have reportedly spoken to FIFA over their annoyance at an injured player, who missed the majority of last season after tearing his cruciate ligament, and has only just returned to full fitness.

Reports from Brazil indicate he will only miss two weeks of action but that could keep him out for 2-3 club games.

As per the latest from Marca, Militao is scheduled for a final set of tests in Madrid in the next 24 hours, and that will inform their next steps in his recovery.

Real Madrid are back in action at Real Sociedad on September 14 and Militao looks certain to miss the trip to San Sebastian