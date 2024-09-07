Jonathan David attracted interest from at least 4 clubs

While it is too early to predict what might happen next summer, when Jonathan David’s contract expires at Lille, we can explain what happened with him this summer, which could provide some hints.

David was one of the players that was most enquired about this summer, from many teams. It looked like Aston Villa would go after him with everything they had, but the deal never came off because they could not find an agreement with either the player or the club.

Napoli were another side that enquired about him this summer, Roma too, there were a variety of teams that tried to get close, Atletico Madrid being another of them.

From January onwards, we will have to keep an eye on how much money David’s agent will ask for in terms of salary and signing bonuses. It’s still too soon to be talking about teams that might move for him though.

He’s always been liked by Cristiano Giuntioli at Juventus, but also by Piero Ausilio at Inter, but we cannot yet talk about those clubs as options.

Carney Chukwuemeka still liked by Milan, Adrien Rabiot remains in limbo

I think when it comes to Adrien Rabiot’s situation, who is still a free agent after his deal at Juventus expired, it’s a situation that has to be resolved soon, as he does not want to be without a club.

Rabiot seems like a free signing, but when you look at the costs, it’s certainly a long way from that. At Barcelona, it’s very difficult to sign Rabiot due to their salary limit issues. We’ll see, there are Turkish teams interested.

Rabiot was also linked with Milan late in the transfer window in case Ismael Bennacer left the club. I can reveal that Milan got in touch with Veronique Rabiot, his mother, with an offer at the start of the summer, and to see if there was a chance of a deal. However they never received an answer on him.

If Bennacer had gone, the name at the top of their shortlist was Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka. He is not considered a key part of Chelsea’s plans, and he could have left on a loan or a loan to buy deal, and has always been to the Rossoneri’s liking, and we’ll see if something happens in January.

Barcelona have also been linked to Chukwuemeka in the past, but he was not a name that was considered in the final days of the market.

Antoine Griezmann will have total power on Atletico Madrid future

Regarding Griezmann, I would say say that Major League Soccer is the favourite destination for his future, for various reasons. He would like to live there, and take on the same challenge as Olivier Giroud. The two of them are similar in terms of their mentality and character. They are also good friends.

What I know is that Atletico Madrid have been and are negotiating for him to stay at the club, but I believe there will at no point be any issues between Atletico and him. If he wants to go, then he will be allowed to, and if he wants to stay, then he will stay.

It is true that Major League Soccer will return to charge to try and convince him for next summer.

Nico Williams stayed at Athletic Club, but it’s true he is still on Barcelona’s agenda

For me, the Nico Williams saga could be back in play at some point down the line, because Barcelona are still interested in him. The parties did not close a deal in part due to the finances, but also due to personal preference. Williams decided to stay, and as he voiced himself, he is still excited by the prospect of wearing the Athletic Club shirt in Europe. Those two reasons are why he stayed there.

I still think Barcelona will be an option next summer. This summer, Chelsea enquired, but did not move due to his salary demands, other outlets have said there was an offer from Aston Villa, I don’t have information on that. Arsenal also enquired but did not make a move.

New Spain midfielder was not on an option for Barcelona

Recently called up Spain midfielder Pepelu was linked to Barcelona late last season, but I don’t think he was ever on the agenda for teams like Barcelona this summer. Atletico Madrid were also linked with him, but there was nothing in that, even if there was an attempt to stir the pot a little bit from his representation perhaps.

In terms of Valencia, I think Javi Guerra will be the big talking point going forward. He did not leave this summer, but Guerra’s contract is up in 2027, so next summer could well be a point at which his future is decided, as after that, Los Che will either have to renew him again, or consider selling him.

There are big teams that remain interested in Guerra, and I can also reveal that in the final week of the transfer market, Atalanta enquired about Guerra. It never went any further than that though.