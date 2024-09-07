Luis Suarez persuaded Ronald Araujo over Barcelona stay

Former Barcelona star Luis Suarez played a key role in persuading Ronald Araujo to stay in Catalonia.

Araujo, who is currently sidelined with a long term hamstring injury, was heavily linked with a move away from Barcelona at the start of 2024.

With the club looking to balance their delicate financial situation, Araujo was tipped for a move to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, as part of a potential €100m move.

A major transfer fee would have completely changed Barcelona’s ability to compete in the transfer window but the desire to keep the Uruguayan stayed strong.

As per a report from Mundo Deportivo, Suarez spoke to his international teammate about the situation, at a critical point in the transfer speculation.

Suarez is rumoured to have told Barcelona his view of Araujo considering an exit, and his intervention helped ease the tension for both sides, with La Blaugrana still working on an agreement to extend his contract beyond 2026.