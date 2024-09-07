Luis de la Fuente dismisses player fatigue claim over Lamine Yamal

Spain boss Luis de la Fuente has bullishly rejected concerns on player overload in the UEFA Nations League games this month.

La Roja secured the Euro 2024 title on July 14, with the majority of their star names back in action just five weeks later, for the start of the 2024/25 La Liga campaign.

After four matches of the domestic campaign played, the September international break provides a disruption to the calendar, with Spain in action twice.

De la Fuente’s side were held to a 0-0 draw in their Nations League opener in Serbia, with two more games scheduled for October, and again in November.

Ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Switzerland, de la Fuente was asked about his view on a packed schedule, particularly for teenage stars including Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal.

🚨Luis de la Fuente with a firm message on player overloads at the UEFA Nations League 🇪🇸 https://t.co/HIYHTiJVTs — Football España (@footballespana_) September 7, 2024

“We are lucky to have a player like Lamine Yamal who plays so many games for the national team”, he stated in a pre-match press conference.

“The calendar is agreed by everyone. We must give the national team the importance it deserves.

“We are victims of the calendar, but not guilty. Players want to go to the national team and clubs want their players to be internationals.

“I don’t feel any pressure. If you can’t play 180 minutes in September, then you can just pack up and forget about it.”

De la Fuente is expected to rotate his starting line up from the draw with Serbia, including Lamine Yamal potentially dropping to the bench, with Barcelona teammate Dani Olmo set to miss out through injury.

With a quick turnaround in between games, Barcelona are back in league action on September 15, away at local rivals Girona.