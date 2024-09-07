Jude Bellingham wins Real Madrid fitness race to face Real Sociedad

Jude Bellingham has returned to training with Real Madrid ahead of their La Liga comeback.

The England international has not featured since the opening weekend of the season due to a foot problem (plantar fascitis).

Initial estimates indicated Bellingham would not be fit enough to return to action until the end of September after missing out on England duty.

Bellingham has indicated his body is in need of rest after a demanding 12 months for club and country but his return has sped up in recent days.

As per the latest update from Marca, he is back involved in group sessions in Valdebebas,, and he will take a full part next week, as the squad return from the international break.

The current schedule means he should be ready to face Real Sociedad on September 14 in a major boost for Carlo Ancelotti as injuries pile up in the Spanish capital.

Following the trip to San Sebastian, Real Madrid have three consecutive home games across all competitions, before heading to Atletico Madrid to wrap up September.