Iker Muniain signs with giants in Argentina after leaving Athletic Club

Former captain and icon at Athletic Club Iker Muniain has finally found a new club, over two months after leaving the Basque giants on a free this summer. He will be playing in Argentina, although not at the club many expected.

The 31-year-old playmaker is a self-professed River Plate fan, and was linked to El Millionario for a number of weeks, until the River hierarchy ruled out a move just days before the end of the transfer window. However Muniain arrived in Buenos Aires all the same this week to sign a deal with San Lorenzo.

The experienced Basque player signs a one-year deal with San Lorenzo, and has already been at El Nuevo Gasometro, famous for its atmosphere.

Muniain brought to an end a spell of nearly two decades in Bilbao after arriving as a child, leaving on a high note having lifted the Copa del Rey trophy.

