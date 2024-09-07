Fresh Manchester City contract for Erling Haaland close – Real Madrid exit route to be included

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland is one of the most lethal in the world, and certainly has no rival in the Premier League at the moment. He looks set to commit his future there, but he will not be closing the door on a move to Real Madrid in the process.

Los Blancos have a long-held admiration for Haaland, and tried to sign him before the summer he left Borussia Dortmund, an admiration that is mutual. Agent Rafael Pimienta and father Alf-Inge Haaland have always spoken about having the freedom to choose his future, and that will to a degree remain the case.

Haaland, who is currently on a deal until 2027, is closing in on a fresh contract renewal with City, but Marca say it will include a release clause that is within reach for Real Madrid. The arrival of Kylian Mbappe means there is no great need for Los Blancos to make a move for Haaland, but should he return to their agenda, then Pimienta and Haaland senior want the ability to make that happen.

The attitude in Madrid is that sooner or later, Haaland will end up joining Real Madrid. Whether that turns out to be the case or not cannot be known, but the reporting from the Spanish capital has always been with confidence, and the non-committal responses from Pimienta and Haaland’s father play into that. Pimienta has also been seen in the President’s box at the Santiago Bernabeu on multiple occasions in recent years.