Carlo Ancelotti rails against retirement rumours

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has no plans to retire in the near future.

The Italian coach is currently under contract in the Spanish capital until the end of the 2025/26 season after extending his deal in December 2023.

He led Los Blancos to a La Liga and UEFA Champions League double last season to secure a fifth title in the latter as part of his incredible management career.

The 65-year-old remains as one of the world’s top bosses, despite edging towards retirement age, but a step away from the game is not currently on his mind.

“I still get nervous before a game, I feel pressure, and as long as that doesn’t change, I will continue here”, as per quotes from Relevo.

“I will retire when the fire I have for football is gone.”

Ancelotti’s comments show how the passion still burns strongly in him and he is excited by the prospect of another new era under his leadership in Madrid.

Despite a mixed start to the league campaign, Ancelotti and his experienced squad will be unfazed, as their Champions League defence begins on September 17 at home to VfB Stuttgart.