Barcelona star Dani Olmo suffers injury blow on Spain duty

Barcelona star Dani Olmo missed training today due to injury ahead of Spain’s clash with Switzerland.

La Roja take on the Swiss in Geneva tomorrow night in their second game of the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League after a 0-0 draw in Serbia earlier this week.

Olmo was substituted in the final minutes in Belgrade after struggling following a heavy challenge,

Luis de la Fuente offered an update on his squad ahead of the game with the Spain boss rejecting talk of squad fatigue due to a bloated club and international fixture calendar.

De la Fuente confirmed Olmo would sit out training at the Stade de Genève after suffering a ‘heavy blow’ against Serbia with no indication on how long his recovery will be.

Despite de la Fuente’s firm response over tiredness, he will not take risks, and Olmo is expected to start on the bench against Switzerland.

Barcelona fans will be anxiously waiting on updates as they return to league action on September 15 at Girona.