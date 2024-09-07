Barcelona finally pay manager four years after sacking

The financial struggles at Barcelona are well-documented, and it has led to delays in a number of payments, as they try to organise their cash flow. Not least to former manager Quique Setien.

The Cantabrian manager was appointed in January of 2019 on a two-year deal, but things did not go to plan after the pandemic hit. The veteran coach oversaw their 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League, and relinquished a lead at the top of La Liga to Real Madrid. Just seven months after joining Barcelona, Setien was dismissed by Josep Maria Bartomeu to appoint Ronald Koeman.

However Setien was not paid out for his contract. With no sign of it on the way, Setien ended up taking Barcelona to court over the matter, and Marca say that Barcelona have finally paid up what they owed after four years. They had reached an agreement to pay out the €4m due to him, divided into six payments.

Recently the Committee of Managers met in Madrid in order to discuss issues affecting the profession, and Setien’s struggles have been at the top of the agenda. The managers are keen to bring in a rule that ensures clubs cannot sack their coaches and appoint a new one until the dismissed party has been paid.