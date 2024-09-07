Barcelona contacts for 17-year-old starlet confirmed – release clause demanded

Barcelona were linked with a move late in the transfer window for 17-year-old winger Antonio Cordero, but it looks as if they will struggle to sign him. Malaga will demand his release clause, and are hoping to hand him a new deal.

Malaga have just fought off interest from Real Madrid to secure a new deal for Izan Merino, and Cordero is next in line. He cannot sign a deal for more than three years until November though, when Cordero turns 18. While economically Los Boquerones cannot compete compared to Barcelona, Sporting Director Loren Juarros told the press that Cordero was in the best place for his development.

“On the 8th of August, I spoke with them (the player’s agents) to see where things were and they told me that they are going to speak with the family and player; On August the 22nd, I spoke with them again and they told us that at this moment they have many operations at the end of the market and they consider that it is not so important because they are not in a hurry and they are comfortable. He understands that the best place for Cordero is Malaga. We had organised to have a personal appointment face-to-face when the market ends. Let’s see if we are able to reach an agreement. I understand that Malaga is going to make the maximum effort to retain him and their is a willingness for him to stay,” he told Diario AS.

“What I know is that I think Antonio is happy here and that his entourage is happy here because he is seeing that what is being told to the young players is being fulfilled. If the representation agency comes and tells me that I have to compete with a financial offer from Arabia and Barca, then it is impossible.”

Meanwhile he also confirmed Barcelona had been in contact for Cordero.

“On the 29th of August I received a call from the director of Barcelona’s youth football team. The movements of the first team have left the reserve team short and they were interested in Cordero. I tell them that I have to do my job and that we are not of the mind to sell. He told me that he was going to send me a proposal that afternoon. I don’t have the say, but with that proposal, it would have been whatever amount it would have been, unless it was the release clause, we would not have accepted.”

“This proposal is not the amounts that the media is talking about. That’s where the story ends. We have that meeting pending with the representation agency. I have spoken with the father. When Madrid or Barcelona call you, it is normal for that pressure to be generated. I conveyed to him that we can reach an agreement and we have to reach an agreement. We will make an effort to keep Cordero here. Within the limits of normality and demands. This is the story of Antonio Cordero.”

Currently Cordero’s release clause is believed to be around €3m, making it a pricey sum for Barca Atletic to fork out, given Barcelona’s current financial situation. The teenager scored Malaga’s winner in the play-off final to return to Segunda, becoming an instant hero. Their return to Segunda has coincided with a briliant start to the season for Cordero, who has two goals and two assists in just three games, only one of which he started.