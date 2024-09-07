Barcelona can sign defender Hansi Flick has requested for free after contract stalemate is confirmed

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick knows Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah very well having worked with him during his time at the German national team. He is shaping up to be one of the big opportunities in the market ahead of next summer.

With Barcelona’s injuries mounting in the final stages of the transfer window, Flick reportedly asked the Blaugrana to look into a deal for Tah. Leverkusen reportedly rejected a €20m Barcelona bid, although their ability to register him is in doubt.

However ahead of next summer, he could be a bargain for Barcelona and Flick. Tah has confirmed to SZ in Germany that he will not renew his deal with Leverkusen before next summer, allowing Barcelona to sign him for free.

🚨🇩🇪 Jonathan Tah: “I’m NOT gonna sign a new deal at Bayer Leverkusen. My decision is made”. “I will give my best until the end here and then we will see about my future club. But my decision is to go and try different experience”, told @SZ. pic.twitter.com/yVitfXHHBr — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 7, 2024

The flipside is that Barcelona will now face significant competition for his signature, with Bayern Munich having spent most of their summer trying to sign the defender. Now that his free agent status is confirmed too, there will no doubt be a number of clubs looking at him as an option, meaning his wage demands could skyrocket.