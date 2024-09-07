Barcelona and Real Madrid both interested in Bundesliga midfielder due to contract situation

The contract situations of Europe’s biggest stars have increasingly become the trail to follow when it comes to big transfers, and two of Germany’s best players are available next summer. Barcelona, recently under the direction of Hansi Flick, are after both of them.

According to MD, both Jonathan Tah, who has confirmed he will not renew his deal with Bayer Leverkusen, and Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich are targets for the Blaugrana. Veteran defender Inigo Martinez is out of contract next summer too, while Ronald Araujo, Eric Garcia and Andreas Christensen are all out of contract in 2026.

Vitor Roque (on loan at Real Betis): "Barcelona? It was a bit challenging for me. I had some chances, but not as many as I expected. My mind is clear now. I'm fully focused on Betis and grateful to God for the opportunity to wear the national team's jersey again." Via @sport — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 7, 2024

The latter is also on the agenda, and has been for some time, but Kimmich and Flick know each other well, with the Bayern midfielder having performed best under the Barcelona coach. However in that case, on of the key obstacles is that they believe Real Madrid are also interested in Kimmich, after losing Toni Kroos this summer.

Real Madrid’s top target for next summer is believed to be Rodri Hernandez, but it is conceivable that Kimmich is on their shortlist as a potential alternative for a deeper-lying player. On the other hand, Manchester City have been linked to Kimmich this summer too. Barcelona will likely face heavy competition for either of Tah or Kimmich next summer.