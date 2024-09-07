Aymeric Laporte rejects rumours he almost joined Real Madrid

Real Madrid did not make a summer transfer bid for Aymeric Laporte according to the defender.

The Spanish international was linked move away from Saudi Arabia despite being contracted at Al Nassr until 2026.

The speculation was sparked in August, with Los Blancos concerned over injuries and fitness options in central defence, and Laporte became a rumoured option.

Laporte’s impressive showing in Spain’s run to Euro 2024 glory brought him back on the radar of major European clubs but nothing developed.

Real Madrid were reportedly only open to a free transfer, if Laporte could secure a release from his contract at Al Nassr, but the 30-year-old has indicated those links were false.

“There was nothing, no approach”, Laporte told Marca ahead of Spain’s UEFA Nations League clash in Switzerland tomorrow.

However, Laporte did not rule out a future return to Europe, as he reiterated his stance on not being completely happy in the Middle East.

“In Saudi Arabia I’m far from my normal surroundings and family. I could consider in future returning to Europe. If an offer comes in, it has to be looked at”, he added.

Spain were held to a 0-0 draw in Serbia in their opening Nations League game as European champions, with Laporte completing 90 minutes for La Roja, and he is expected to keep his starting spot in Geneva.