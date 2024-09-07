Atletico Madrid star suffers injury on Spain U21 duty

Atletico Madrid midfielder Pablo Barrios has left Spain’s U21 camp due to injury.

The ongoing international break, at both senior and U21 level is causing controversy in La Liga’s leading clubs, due to an increase in injuries.

Los Rojiblancos have now received a blow over Barrios, who was expected to play a key role, as part of their intensifying schedule in the coming weeks.

Barrios missed final weeks of the 2023/24 campaign with a calf issue, but a return to fitness has seen him elevated in the squad, with three starts in their first four games of this season.

As per the latest from Marca, he was omitted from the crucial Euro U21 qualifier in Scotland this weekend, due to a muscle strain, and he will now return for assessment in Madrid.

Spain are in a strong position to secure automatic qualification for the 2025 tournament, as they sit top of Group B after seven games, with a six point lead on second place Scotland.