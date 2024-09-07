Atletico Madrid angered by Real Madrid derby date

Atletico Madrid are on a collision course with La Liga over their derby clash with Real Madrid.

La Liga have confirmed the dates for the rest of September, with a full round of midweek action, ahead of Atletico Madrid hosting their city rivals on Sunday September 29 at 9:00pm local time.

Ahead of the derby game, Real Madrid host Alaves five days before, with a 9:00pm local kick off against the Basque side.

In contrast, Atletico Madrid have two fewer days to prepare for their cross city battle, with Los Rojiblancos on the road at Celta Vigo on Thursday September 26.

That gives Diego Simeone’s team a disadvantage in preparation and both teams are in UEFA Champions League action on Wednesday October 2 with Real Madrid at Lille and Atletico Madrid on the road at Benfica.

Atletico Madrid have a strong home league derby record against Real Madrid with just one defeat in their last five games against their foes at the Estadio Metrpolitano.