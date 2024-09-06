Spain to make significant changes for second UEFA Nations League clash against Switzerland

Spain failed to get off to a winning start in their 2024-25 UEFA Nations League campaign, as they drew 0-0 with Serbia on Thursday night. Luis de la Fuente’s side will now go in search of their first victory on Sunday, when they make the trip to Switzerland.

According to Diario AS, significant changes will be made to the side that started in Belgrade. One that is certain to happen would see Rodri come back in after suspension, and he would replace Martin Zubimendi. Furthermore, Oscar Mingueza could be afforded the opportunity to start in place of Dani Carvajal.

Mikel Oyarzabal’s absence opens the door for Joselu Mato to play, although he could remain on the bench in favour of Dani Olmo being moved up to a false nine position.

Lamine Yamal played the full 90 minutes against Serbia, and he is reportedly aiming to start for Spain against Switzerland. However, for everyone involved, it would be best (in the long run) if he were not to be in the starting line-up.