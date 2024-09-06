Sevilla lose another important player to injury, 3-4 week lay-off set for midfielder

It’s not been a great start to the season for Sevilla, who would have hoped for better with new head coach Francisco Javier Garcia Pimienta in charge. The former Las Palmas manager has struggled to name his strongest line-up in any match so far because of injury and suspension problems.

These woes are set to continue. Following on from the news that Loic Bade is a doubt to face Getafe on MD5, Marca now say that Albert Sambi-Lokonga – who has already been injured since joining on a season-long loan from Arsenal – has suffered a blow to his hamstring, which is expected to keep him out of action for the next 3-4 weeks.

As things stand, Sevilla are struggling in midfield for the match against Getafe. Sambi-Lokonga is out, Saul Niguez will also be unavailable due to suspension, and Djibril Sow was recently suffering with hip discomfort. Garcia Pimienta will be desperate for the latter to come through this blow to be available at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.