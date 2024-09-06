Second Barcelona player at risk of missing second half of season due to financial issues

Barcelona just about managed to get Dani Olmo registered, using an emergency injury registration rule to allocate some of the salary limit space from Andreas Christensen to the La Masia product. However if Barcelona do not find the finances to cover Olmo’s salary without the injury rule by January, he will not be able to play beyond January.

That is the major task for the Barcelona board in the next four months. Players cannot be registered twice in La Liga, hence they are at risk of losing one of their star men. Now MD report that Olmo is not the only one. Pau Victor, signed from Girona for €2.5m this summer, is also in the same situation.

Adrien Rabiot is on Barcelona's radar, but his economic pretensions are high, with the Frenchman demanding around €10m net per season. He can only come if he lowers his demands or if Barça suffer another long-term injury in midfield. @ffpolo — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 6, 2024

Working in Victor’s favour is that if Barcelona do find the money for Olmo, the likelihood is that they will have sufficient space for him too. His contract is five years long, and so they must only cover his salary and €500k from the transfer in order to register him. On the other hand, if Barcelona decide to try and move again in the January transfer market, Victor will be low on their list of priorities.