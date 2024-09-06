Samuel Eto’o takes credit for Barcelona’s Champions League success in 2006

Barcelona won their second Champions League title in 2006, achieved with a 2-1 success against 10-man Arsenal. Goals from Samuel Eto’o and Juliano Belletti ensured the title for the Catalans, who have since added further wins in 2009, 2011 and 2015.

Despite having the man advantage, things had looked bleak for Barcelona during parts of the second half. However, Eto’o’s goal got them back level, and the Cameroonian striker believed that he deserves most of the credit for the success, as he told “The Bridge” podcast (via Sport).

“In 2006, at half-time of the Champions League final at the Stade de France, we were 1-0 down and Arsenal were down 10. Do you know why we were losing? Because Ronaldinho, the best player, wanted to play alone. I arrive at the dressing room, everyone has their heads down. Frank (Rijkaard) was on the other side, lost. I said to them, ‘But what are you doing?’ Get up, I’m going to score, I’m still here, what are you afraid of?”

Eto’o also went further into details his conversation with Ronaldinho.

“I tell him: Ronnie, either you play with us or you are going to sit on the bench. And that’s where you see the great player. He gathered us all together and asked for forgiveness.”