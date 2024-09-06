Real Sociedad will almost certainly be without key player for Real Madrid showdown

Recently, Real Sociedad have had rotten luck with injuries. Last weekend alone, Hamari Traore ruptured his ACL and Brais Mendez fractured the same metatarsal that he injured last season. Those woes have now been added to with Mikel Oyarzabal.

Oyarzabal came on as a second half substitute during Spain’s goalless draw against Serbia on Thursday, but he was injured during his cameo. Luis de la Fuente, La Roja’s head coach, confirmed that it did not look good for the 27-year-old.

It’s been confirmed (via Relevo) that Oyarzabal has suffered a high-grade sprain to his ankle. He will miss Sunday’s match against Switzerland, instead returning to Donostia-San Sebastian for further tests with La Real’s medical staff.

As things stand, Oyarzabal will almost certainly be unavailable for Real Sociedad’s match next weekend, which is against Real Madrid at Reale Arena. His absence would be a big blow for Imanol Alguacil’s side, who have only scored three times in their opening four La Liga fixtures.