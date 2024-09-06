Real Madrid unhappy with Vinicius Junior comments – club more open to exit

Vinicius Junior has once again dominated the headlines this week, after comments from a prior interview resurfaced. The Brazilian asserted that if Spain cannot improve their record when it comes to racism, then perhaps the 2030 World Cup should be held elsewhere.

The comments were brought up again on Tuesday by several Spanish outlets, and on Wednesday, Mayor of Madrid Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida demanded a retraction from the Brazilian. Real Madrid teammate Dani Carvajal also came out to publicly disagree with him.

Now Sport say that the club were not at all happy with his comments, and they are starting to lose patience with him. They do not believe that Vinicius embodies the image they want to project to the world. In addition, Vinicius’ attitude on the pitch is also grating, and teammates intervened to ask for improvements after a game against Las Palmas in August.

The Catalan paper also say that it could end up with Real Madrid considering an exit for Vinicius, if indeed Saudi Arabia are willing to break the bank for the Brazilian. Were that to become a real possibility, then they would look to Barcelona target Nico Williams, who has a €58m release clause.

Certainly it would be a major shock if Los Blancos were open to parting ways with Real Madrid. While Vinicius may be a point of constant criticism in Spain, around the world he is increasingly becoming the face of the fight against racism in football. In addition, he was undoubtedly one of their best players last season.