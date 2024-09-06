Real Madrid

Real Madrid on alert again as another player appears to suffer injury during international break

So far, it’s been an international break to forget for Real Madrid. They’ve already seen Ferland Mendy, Aurelien Tchouameni and Eder Militao confirmed to have sustained injuries in the last few weeks, and another player that appears to have now been affected is Arda Guler.

Guler was in action on Friday night as Türkiye played out a goalless draw against Wales. He played up until the 90th minute, before a blow to his left leg forced him to be substituted. Sport say that Guler looked visibly in pain from the incident.

Losing Guler would be another big disappointment for Los Blancos, whose midfield/attacking options would decrease by one in the case of the 19-year-old being injured.

It promises to be a tense 24 hours or so for Real Madrid, as they await the result of medical tests conducted on Guler. Club officials will be praying that a positive outcome comes their way.

