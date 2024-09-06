Real Madrid injury crisis: Another centre-back goes down as alarm bells ring

Real Madrid’s injury crisis continues to get worse, as a third central defender has gone down with a muscular problem, just hours after Los Blancos learned of an issue for Eder Militao on Brazil duty.

Now, Marca report that Real Madrid Castilla youngster Jacobo Ramon has suffered a muscle issue in training today. He was due to play for Castilla this weekend against Vila-Real B, but then was well-placed to substitute Militao in the line-up next weekend as the first team travel to Real Sociedad. Jesus Vallejo, Dani Carvajal and Aurelien Tchouameni have also been suggested as option, with the Frenchman dependent on his fitness improving.

The 19-year-old is yet to undergo tests, but will be out for the next few days, and will miss the Castilla game. He is likely discarded for the Real Sociedad clash too, report the Madrid-based daily. It is though that it could mean as much as two weeks out, and his Castilla teammate Raul Asencio is now the next in line.

Ramon joins 17-year-old Joan Martinez, David Alaba, Militao, Jude Bellingham, Dani Ceballos, Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and Ferland Mendy on the sidelines. It’s been a tough start to the season injury-wise for Los Blancos and Carlo Ancelotti will be hoping his squad depth can pull him through.