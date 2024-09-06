Real Madrid furious with Brazil for Eder Militao injury

Real Madrid have lost yet another player to injury this week, and once again, the international break has come back to bite them. Eder Militao has been ruled out with what is thought to be a minor muscle tear, but Los Blancos feel it is Brazil’s fault.

According to Marca, Real Madrid are furious that in their view, they have once again sent away a player in ‘perfect condition’ only for them to return injured. They have been speaking with FIFA and UEFA about their frustration for some time, and while it happens to other clubs too, they believe that they are particularly affected. The Brazilian Football Confederation believe it is merely a minor issue, and he will be back within two weeks.

Of course, international breaks do feel as if they bring with them more injuries, and the travel and change of times does not help footballers’ fitness. Equally, Brazil may point out that it was under Real Madrid‘s care that he tore his anterior cruciate ligament, and that Aurelien Tchouameni and Ferland Mendy were kept out of France duty by injuries sustained on Real Madrid duty too. Of the eight players the Madrid-daily say that Los Blancos have injured, only Militao has been injured on international duty.