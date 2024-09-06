Real Madrid expected to be without three centre-back options for Real Sociedad clash

Real Madrid went into the season with Eder Militao and Antonio Rudiger as their only fit defenders, and while many wondered if that were sufficient, they forged ahead after Leny Yoro decided to join Manchester United and not Los Blancos. Early on, Carlo Ancelotti is without a number of options going into a tough away clash against Real Sociedad.

According to Marca, Eder Militao is expected to miss their clash with La Real, due to muscle tear suffered on Brazil duty, which will be scanned today for further confirmation on the extent of the injury. The expectation is that he will be ruled out for 10-15 days.

ℹ️ @AranchaMOBILE enumera las lesiones que ha sufrido el @realmadrid esta semana, en @partidazocope 🚑 "La enfermería del Real Madrid tiene 8 futbolistas" 📻 #PartidazoCOPE pic.twitter.com/EoM4wNO8Zr — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) September 5, 2024

In addition, Arancha Rodriguez has told Cadena Cope that Aurelien Tchouameni is also expected to miss the cash. The French international was sent home from the France camp with minor discomfort, but is struggling to be back in time for their trip to Anoeta. Ferland Mendy is expected to be back for that clash though.

He will become one of the candidates to replace Militao, if Tchouameni does not make it back. Relevo report that Militao would be replaced by the midfielder by preference, but if he is not back, Ancelotti would look at Mendy or Carvajal in the middle of defence. The other alternative is to trust Jesus Vallejo, or turn to youngster Jacobo Ramon.

David Alaba remains out for multiple months yet in all likelihood, and they will be hoping that Militao’s muscle tear is just a grade one issue. If it is any more than that, Ancelotti will likely be improvising or using Vallejo, with Atletico Madrid on the horizon in three weeks time.