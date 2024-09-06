Real Madrid bring forward Jude Bellingham recovery amid injury crisis

Real Madrid have been receiving negative news on the injury front for much of the last month, but one of their key players is on his way back. Jude Bellingham was ruled out of the international break with England, but could return to action after it.

The 21-year-old picked up a foot injury after just the second game of the season against RCD Mallorca, and was ruled out for a month, but Mario Cortegana says he could be back a little before was expected. Carlo Ancelotti is set to call him up for their away trip to the Reale Arena next Saturday night, and he could even feature at some point.

Ferland Mendy is also expected back, and Cortegana says that Aurelien Tchouameni could return too, although this is disputed. While Jesus Vallejo could be fit, youngster Jacobo Ramon is reportedly best-placed to play instead of Eder Militao, who has been injured on international duty again. French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga is still a few weeks away from a return, and has been in Dubai, but the hope is he will return before the end of September.

That date is significant as their final fixture before October is the Madrid derby against Atletico Madrid. Indeed, Los Blancos have been struggling to connect the midfield and the attack at times, and if Bellingham is back, that could be crucial for Los Blancos too. La Real are suffering from their own issues too, with Brais Mendez, Hamari Traore, Aritz Elustondo, Arsen Zakharyan, Alvaro Odriozola all injued and Mikel Oyarzabal a major doubt too.