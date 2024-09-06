Real Betis player officially cleared of sexual abuse allegations

Earlier this year, Real Betis midfielder William Carvalho was under investigation after a complaint of sexual abuse was filed against him- the alleged incident had taken place last August.

Carvalho denied any wrongdoing, and a few weeks ago, the Court of Instruction number 9 in Andalusia sided with the Portuguese pivot. It was decided that there was no crime, although an appeal was lodged.

The Court of Seville answered that appeal on Friday, and once again, Carvalho won the case (via Diario AS). It was determined that the 32-year-old had indulged in a consensual relationship with the accuser, while it was also reported that there were no signs of the accuser being drugged, which was alleged.

Carvalho ended up staying at Betis this summer, and with this news, he will be continuing in the first team for a little while yet. Manuel Pellegrini will be happy to have not lose another midfield reinforcement.