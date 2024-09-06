Qatar strike late deal for 24-year-old Spanish winger outside of transfer window

Real Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini has been dealt another blow in the transfer market, with 24-year-old winger Rodri Sanchez on his way to Qatar. A bid outside of the transfer window has been accepted by Los Verdiblancos.

“Well, the truth is, for me and my family it was very difficult not to accept the offer,” a tearful Rodri told Relevo at the airport. “Betis have given me everything,” he also noted.

He will leave behind €7.5m in the Betis bank account, who once again this summer have struggled to register their players, despite the exits of German Pezzella, Chadi Riad, Nabil Fekir and Borja Iglesias. The deal could rise in cost depending on variables, although it is not yet clear by how much.

Un adiós complicado para Rodri. ◾️ El canterano dejará el Betis y se convertirá en nuevo jugador del Al Arabi. 💬 "Para mí y para mi familia era muy difícil no aceptarla". 📽️ @IsabelitaPM pic.twitter.com/vomO9G5IQt — Relevo (@relevo) September 6, 2024

Rodri had offers from Mallorca and Como this summer, but decided not to leave, however a major salary hike is no doubt behind his decision. Pellegrini started Rodri at the Santiago Bernabeu in their final game before the international break, and now the Chilean is short of options out wide. While Chimy Avila, Pablo Fornals and Vitor Roque can be used there, his more natural options are Juanmi, Assane Diao, Aitor Ruibal and Ez Abde.