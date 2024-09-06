Key Barcelona star exits international clash with muscle issue – severity unknown

Barcelona have a notably thin squad this year, as 13 players exited permanently or on loan from the first-team squad, and just two arrived, namely Dani Olmo and Pau Victor. The latter may be handed his first start soon if Robert Lewandowski’s injury issue turns out to be more than a minor issue.

The Polish star scored a penalty and assisted the opener in Poland’s 3-2 win over Scotland on Thursday night, but was withdrawn after 72 minutes to make way for Adam Buka. After the match, he explained the change, as quoted by MD.

“I felt discomfort and then there was some pain. I realised that if I took a risk today, tomorrow or the day after tomorrow it could be much worse. For the good of the team and for my health, the decision was made to leave the field. The season will be very demanding. I could have up to 70 games ahead of me, so I need to manage my strength and energy wisely,” the forward reasoned.

Lewandowski, 36, is the top scorer in Spain currently, and has been crucial to Barcelona’s 100% record so far. They will be desperate to avoid an injury to Lewandowski, who only has Pau Victor as a natural replacement. The Blaugrana face Girona, AS Monaco and Villarreal after the international break, while Poland face Croatia on Sunday night.