Isco undergoes successful second surgery on leg injury

Earlier this week, Real Betis confirmed that Isco would be required undergo a second surgery on the leg injury he suffered in May. The 32-year-old’s recovery over the summer had not gone as planned, and this has pushed back his return date significantly.

On Friday, Betis announced that Isco’s operation has been successful. He will now start another recovery process, with the expectation being that he will not be able to return to action until January 2025 at the earliest.

🚑 PARTE MÉDICO | Isco Alarcón, revisado quirúrgicamente de su fractura de peroné. ¡Mucho ánimo, @Isco_Alarcon! 🆙💪 — Real Betis Balompié 🌴💚 (@RealBetis) September 6, 2024

Isco has had rotten luck with injuries during his career, and this is the latest instalment. It’s a brutal situation for him – until a few weeks ago, he’d have expected to return imminently, but this is no longer the case.

Losing Isco for the next 3-4 months is a massive blow for Betis, especially as they sold Nabil Fekir during the summer transfer window. As things stand, new signing Giovani Lo Celso is likely to be the leading candidate to play as the 10 in Manuel Pellegrini’s system.